David and Victoria Beckham aren’t usually ones to pack on the PDA, but they made an exception yesterday for a very special reason.

Yep, to celebrate Becks’ 44th birthday, the celeb couple shared a string of adorable messages to one another.

Taking to Instagram, 45-year-old Vic first posted a snap which sees her holding on to her husband of 20 years’ hand on the dinner table.

Showing David’s heavily tattooed skin and Victoria’s HUGE wedding ring, the former Spice Girls star sweetly penned: ‘Happy Birthday @davidbeckham You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses❤️.’

How adorable is that? Clearly fans agree, as one commented: ‘Amazing couple – love you guys xx’

‘we love him so much as well 👌👌👌❤️❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Have a wonderful birthday 💕’

And the cute photos didn’t stop there, as mum-of-four Victoria also shared a glimpse into how they spent their evening with kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven.

Alongside a snap of the whole brood, she wrote: ‘family birthday dinner @davidbeckham xxx kisses x 💕💕💕💕💕💕’

Youngest Harper also proved she’s every bit a daddy’s girl as she cuddled up to the former football pro for another adorable photo alongside the caption: ‘I think she loves him x’

Making sure not to leave out the boys, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz then posed for the camera with big grins on their faces.

In another clip, David was presented with a delicious looking chocolate cake by daughter Harper before she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

His family can be heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in the background as the ex England captain blew out the candles.

Clearly grateful for all the effort his wife and kids made for the big day, David penned a sweet tribute to them on social media as his celebrations came to an end.

‘I love you, thank you for the perfect birthday,’ he wrote and made sure to tag the whole family.