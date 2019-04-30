Vic has given a glimpse into her home

Victoria Beckham has revealed a sweet gift given to her family by thoughtful neighbours this week.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous Spring hamper which unexpectedly arrived at her door.

In the basket, 45-year-old Vic panned the camera over all sorts of goodies including a bunch of yellow tulips, some lemons, dried fruit and sunflowers.

Talking to her followers in the background, the fashion designer says: ‘So i just got home from work and look I’ve got the most lovely hamper from some very friendly neighbours.

‘This is such a beautiful surprise after a long day at the office, thank you!’

Alongside the video, she added: ‘Thank you lovely neighbours. So kind! Kisses from the Beckhams.’

While Vic and her kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and seven-year-old Harper enjoy the sweet gift, husband David Beckham has jetted out of the country again.

The football legend arrived in Madrid yesterday as he made a solo appearance at a TUDOR watches promotional event.

Becks arrived in style as he donned a dark suit and a light blue shirt with a green tie during the solo outing.

This comes after the former England captain also left his family behind as he flew to Johannesburg to represent Whiskey company Haig Club last week.

But after popping home over the weekend, David made sure to spend some quality time with his kids as they all headed out for a quad bike race on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a snap of his youngest children Cruz, and Harper as they sped around the garden on the giant vehicles.

In the photo, the Beckham kids can be seen wearing helmets while they gave the camera big grin.

‘Cool dude’ and ‘Cheeky girl’, Becks captioned the sweet family photo.

David is certainly a very busy man!