We're feeling very nostalgic!

We’re used to seeing Victoria Beckham keep things calm, cool and collected.

But Posh Spice well and truly let her hair down over the weekend as she celebrated the launch of her amazing new collection at London Fashion Week.

After showcasing her latest designs, 44-year-old Vic proved she’s definitely still got it as she was filmed dancing to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ during an exclusive bash held to celebrate ten years of her fashion brand.

In a video shared on Instagram – which was captured by lucky guests at the afterparty – the mum-of-four can be seen leaping onto a chair while showing off her best moves to the 1997 Spice Girls track.

And it might be 20 years since she first released the hit, but Vic clearly hasn’t forgotten any of the dances as she shook her hips and lifted her arms in the air to the delight of the crowd at showbiz hotspot Mark’s in Mayfair.

This comes after the whole Beckham brood turned up to support Victoria as she held her bi-annual fashion show in London for the first time ever.

Sharing a message of support with his wife, David Beckham posted a video which sees her walking down the runway before coming over to kiss her family.

‘Proud of mummy x 10 years and what an amazing way to celebrate in London 🇬🇧 .. We are so proud of you @victoriabeckham ♥’, the 43-year-old wrote next to the sweet clip.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Romeo also praised him mum on social media as he shared a load of snaps of the special day on his Instagram page including this photo with his mum and siblings Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper.

Although it was aspiring photographer Brooklyn who really got fans talking, after he posted a photo which seems to show his mum chilling out backstage with no top on!

But if you look closely enough, you can see VB was actually wearing a nude coloured vest…

Glad we settled that!