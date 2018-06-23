The Beckham's have been spending some quality time together

Following a tough few weeks, Victoria Beckham has been enjoying some mum and son bonding time with her eldest Brooklyn Beckham.

The 44-year-old has seemingly put those shock split rumours behind her as she jetted to Paris over the weekend to work on her latest Spring/Summer fashion line.

But rather than go it alone she chose to bring 19-year-old Brooklyn along for moral support as the pair enjoyed a sweet evening together in the French capital.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-four – who also shares children Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper with hubby David Beckham – shared a cute snap of her son along with the caption: ‘So proud to have @brooklynbeckham as my date tonight X kisses from us both x’.

In the photo, Victoria can be seen wearing a red dress with her hair tied loosely in a pony tail, while doting son Brooklyn cuddles up to his mum in a casual t-shirt.

The Spice Girls star then followed the sweet snap up with another photo, describing the budding photographer as ‘the best date in Paris’. AW!

And it looks like Brooklyn is also enjoying his time in the fashion capital, as he shared his very own pics from Paris including a photo of the incredible view from their hotel room.

In the picture, the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the distance while blue skies and green trees frame the scenic shot.

Former popstar Victoria also followed it up with her very own snap of the amazing surroundings, but hers featured a ‘chic’ shoe filled with cherries and strawberries for breakfast.