Victoria Beckham is currently spending the Easter break in LA with her whole family.

And after jetting across the pond, Vic’s best pal Eva Longoria threw an adorable party in her Californian mansion.

The Easter gathering featured colourful eggs, loads of confetti and even some real life bunny rabbits. AW!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 44-year-old Victoria shared a string of snaps from the sweet bash, with the first showing her hanging out with two adorable furry friends.

Standing in between her hairdresser Ken Paves and Hollywood star Eva, the former Spice Girls star can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and casual jeans along with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

‘Who said adults can’t enjoy bunnies too?’ she joked alongside it.

Another post featured her seven-year-old daughter Harper bonding with Eva’s son Santiago as she gave the nine-month-old a big kiss of the cheek.

The adorable caption read: ‘Kisses for Santi. Harper loves him so much.’

And clearly having a great time, Harper also cracked an egg on her fashion designer mum’s head at one point – although it was filled with sparkles and confetti.

In a slow-motion video, Victoria put her hands up as she was covered in the colourful contents of the egg while her daughter laughed from above.

If our hearts weren’t already melted, one final photo sees little Harper cuddling a white rabbit with a big grin on her face.

‘Harper is getting ready for Easter. Kisses and thank you for a beautiful day @EvaLongoria,’ Victoria wrote.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Harper is an angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

‘Adorable pic 💕❤️,’ someone else wrote.

While a third added: ‘She is absolutely gorgeous!💕’

Victoria’s hubby David, 43, and their youngest boys Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, are also soaking up the LA sunshine during the school holidays.

Meanwhile, eldest of the Beckham brood Brooklyn, 20, has been spotted at the star-studded Coachella festival with his girlfriend Hana Cross, 21.

We’re not jealous at all…