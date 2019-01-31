This is adorable!

Victoria Beckham is known for treating her fans to sweet family updates on Instagram.

And the mum-of-four has done it again today as she’s uploaded an adorable photo of her daughter Harper getting ready for school.

Taking to her social media account, 44-year-old Vic can be seen teaching her seven-year-old how to look after the environment as she helps her fill up a reusable water bottle.

Speaking to the camera, she can be heard saying: ‘Harper is filling up her water bottle before school.’

How cute is that? This isn’t the first time Vic and her husband David Beckham have opened up about their environmentally conscious family home.

At the end of last year, the fashion designer revealed something a little unexpected filling up her fridge as it was full of glass bottles of water.

Vic explained: ‘This is how the Beckham fridge is looking this morning.

‘As a family we are trying to get rid of single use plastic, kisses x’.

She also previously championed an eco-friendly collection at London Fashion Week in 2016.

Speaking at the Green Carpet Challenge BAFTA Night To Remember, the mum-of-four said: ‘This event brings together a brilliant group of leaders with sustainable values from the creative industries.

‘I hope it will inspire, delight and continue to show that sustainability is the most magical and show-stopping story in fashion.’

Meanwhile, Vic recently opened up about her family life, gushing she’d found her ‘soulmate’ in David.

‘I’m really lucky,’ she said during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month.

‘With David I really found my soulmate. He’s a great husband [and] a fantastic dad. He’s the best dad. He really is.’ How cute is that!