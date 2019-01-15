Did you spot it?

Victoria Beckham melted our hearts earlier this week when she shared an adorable photo of hubby David.

The snap sees the former football player cuddling up with their family dog Olive while they both took a quick nap on the sofa.

Vic, 44, captioned the upload: ‘Afternoon nap with her daddy @davidbeckham #Olivebeckham x kisses x VB.’

But while the cuteness levels of this post are too much, fans just couldn’t help but notice the Louis Vuitton blanket Becks has wrapped the pup in – which reportedly costs a whopping £4,600.

Yup, you read that right, the Beckhams’ dog quilt is worth more than our entire wardrobes combined.

And fans just couldn’t keep their eyes off the luxurious accessory, as one said: ‘Look at the blanket 😍’

‘That Blanket is worth more than I need for a house deposit 😂,’ joked another, while a third added: ‘That blanket tho 🔥.’

Meanwhile, Posh and Becks have been giving us some serious PDA recently after they cosied up at London Fashion Week Men’s.

Putting any ‘rocky romance’ rumours to bed, the pair arrived hand-in-hand for the GQ closing dinner at Selfridges’ Brasserie of Light last Monday.

Proudly supporting her husband, mum-of-four Vic – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 11 and seven-year-old Harper with David – then posted a video of the football star giving a sweet speech.

‘For myself this is the first time I have addressed a London crowd with my BFC hat on so I’m very proud of that,’ the 43-year-old said.

Before he added: ‘I want to thank everybody with the BFC for bringing me into this role and this industry because obviously my wife is part of this industry so I’m very proud and very privileged.’

How cute is that?!