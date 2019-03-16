Cheeky!

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are the ultimate power couple and always turn up looking sleek and stylish. But it turns out that David isn’t such a big fan of some of Vic’s more out-there fashion choices.

The fashion designer and mum to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, revealed all in an in-depth, candid interview with the Financial Times this week, telling the paper what it’s really like to be married to Becks.

‘Someone asked if I liked how David dressed. And I said: “I think you look great in everything.” Because he does. And then I asked him: “Do you like the way that I dress?”‘

We bet Vic wasn’t prepared for his cheeky answer!

‘And here’s where I’m thinking: I’ve got this. I’m married to David Beckham, but of course he’s going to like how I dress.

‘And then he says: “Well, now you mention it, why do you wear those jumpers with those big sleeves? And why do you wear such baggy trousers?”

‘Mr Beckham didn’t like it,’ she continued.

Victoria, 44, is a poor cook by her own admission, but it sounds like David finds this less difficult to deal with than her ‘big sleeves’.

‘Does your husband mind that you don’t? [cook]” she asked interviewer Jo Ellison, before suggesting with a ‘dead pan’ expression: ‘Give him a bowl of cereal. That should do the job.’

The singer, formerly known as Posh Spice, was also quizzed during the interview on whether she was tempted to join her Spice sisters in their reunion.

‘It was nice to get that opportunity,’ she said, referring to the the last reunion.

‘But for me, no. I think it will be great, and I’m looking forward to it. But no. So much has changed.’