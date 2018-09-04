Victoria has been very honest about her family life

After more than 20 years together, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have faced and lot of speculation over their marriage in the past.

But after choosing to stay pretty quiet about her relationship, now The Spice Girls star has finally addressed the rumours that the couple are heading for a split.

Speaking in a new interview with Vogue magazine, 44-year-old Victoria confessed: ‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

‘But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.’

Vic – who married footie star David in 1999 – then went on to explain that their ‘family unit’ is what’s important, as she continued to chat candidly about Brand Beckham.

‘We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals’, she said.

‘Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?