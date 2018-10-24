The star seems to have left David and the boys at home

David and Victoria Beckham might be battling speculation about their marriage, but they’re completely ignoring any rumours by sharing a load of sweet family pics on Instagram.

The couple jetted off to Australia over the weekend with the whole Beckham brood in toe before they join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour.

And giving fans a glimpse inside their luxurious Aussie break, Victoria took to Instagram this morning with a sweet moment she shared with youngest daughter, Harper.

The snap sees the fashion designer sitting in an upmarket nail salon in Darlinghurst, Sydney while her seven-year-old perched on her lap.

Clearly proud of her mum, little Harper can be seen with a huge smile on her face while reading the latest issue of Vogue Australia – which Vic just so happens to be on the front cover of.

‘Girls day out in Sydney! Kisses,’ the 44-year-old wrote to her 23 million followers.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the cute snap, with one replying: ‘Loving the mini poshbob on little Harper! Adorbs! 🤩 ♥.’

‘Just mom and daughter time simply the best xx,’ said another, while a third added: ‘She is gorgeous!’

Former Spice Girls star Vic – who also shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16 and 13-year-old Cruz with David – also took to Instagram with a few more shots from their trip, revealing what her daughter was getting up to.

In a short clip, the youngest Beckham was jumping up and down with a skipping rope while wearing a sweet floral dress and sandals.

‘I mean… Harper is really going for it,’ Vic wrote alongside the video.

This comes after the star was reportedly left ‘in tears’ when football player David, 43, gave a very candid interview about their relationship last week.

Speaking to The Sunday Project in Australia, Becks revealed marriage could be ‘hard work’ and ‘complicated’, which according to The Sun, didn’t go down too well with Posh.

But putting on a united front with her hubby, Victoria also shared a photo of him with sons Romeo and Cruz at the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

‘Check out the boys in their boiler suits, kisses from us all!!,’ she captioned the shot.

Looks like the Beckhams are putting on a united front!