The Spice Girl enjoyed dinner with close friend Derek while David opened his pop up store

David Beckham surprised Victoria Beckham with a ‘super chic’ gift today as the pair appeared to arrive in Paris separately.

The former footballer, 44, is in the City Of Love to open his pop up grooming store House 99, while the Spice Girl turned fashion icon was spotted heading into swanky department store Le Bon Marche.

While the pair haven’t yet been pictured together on their trip, David did surprise his wife with a plush present from high-end brand, and the oldest shirtmaker in the world, Charvet.

Vic, 45, shared an Instagram story of herself excitedly opening her gift, which turned out to be a pair of light green suede slippers that retail around £300.

The mum-of-four captioned her clip: ‘When your husband surprises you with a super chic gift’ along with four clapping hand emojis.

Earlier in the day, Vic was spotted out and about in Paris in a glamorous all-black outfit, dainty heels and her signature oversized sunglasses.

After posting the video of her present from Becks, the designer uploaded a video of herself with good friend Derek Blasberg, who she was spotted out and about with in New York just over a week ago.

‘When you bump into this one randomly in Paris! Kisses @derekblasberg,’ she captioned it.

A few hours later he posted a sultry snap of VB posing on the other side of their dinner table as the pair grabbed a bite to eat in the French capital.

He captioned it: ‘Diana Vreeland once said, “The best thing about London is Paris.”

‘And after randomly bumping into @victoriabeckham at Le Bon Marché on a layover from London to Epernay, I’d have to agree with her.’

For those of you that don’t know, Derek Blasberg is a fashion journalist and close pals with a string of A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Princess Eugenie, Liv Tyler and Cara Delevingne.