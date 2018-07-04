What's this all about, then?

Victoria Beckham has melted everybody’s hearts with an adorable new photo of David and daughter Harper – but fans have noticed something slightly odd about it.

The fashion designer captured a touching moment between the pair on Tuesday morning, with Becks looking lovingly at the six-year-old as they enjoy a chat and a cuddle.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Victoria Beckham poses for cheeky bedtime selfie but fans are baffled after spotting THIS

‘Harper loves her daddy 💕💕💕,’ Victoria, 44, captioned the snap.

It looks like the sweet shot was taken before Harper set off for school as the little one is wearing her uniform, plus she’s working a pretty cool new double bun hairstyle.

Whilst it’s all super cute, many of VB’s followers were distracted by the fact that 43-year-old David’s numerous tattoos on his arms seem to have been blurred out though.

‘Why are his tattoos blurred?’ one fan asked, whilst another said: ‘Love it how you have to blur out his tattoos… 😬’

Others have tried to come up with possible explanations for why Victoria might have done this, with one suggesting: ‘Maybe she felt some of his tattoos are offensive or inappropriate to others, she is just looking out for him.’

However, one fan pointed out that some of the background is blurred out too so it may not have been specific to Becks’ body art.

Meanwhile plenty of other followers were too busy having their hearts melted by the cuteness of David and Harper to notice the dad-of-four’s missing tats.

‘These photos are just so candid and lovely and emotional,’ one admirer commented.

And another gushed: ‘This picture really melts my heart. So beautiful’

It comes after Harper helped Victoria to keep cool during the heatwave over the weekend by creating a summer drink for her.

VB posted a snap of a chilled beverage containing ice and three paper cocktail umbrellas on Sunday and wrote alongside it: ‘Thank u Harper!!’

Meanwhile David enjoyed a swim with the family’s pet dog Olive.

Awww.