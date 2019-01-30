The Royal stepped out in one of VB's designs last month

Victoria Beckham has revealed she was delighted when she woke up on Christmas Day to see Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wearing one of her designs.

During an appearance on US chat show Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, host Ryan Seacrest mentioned 37-year-old Meghan’s festive attire, which she sported for the royal family’s annual visit to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on December 25.

‘She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning,’ Victoria responded.

‘I think that she’s such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman- so it was a huge honour.’

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, looked super chic in the midi-length navy blue dress, which she teamed with a matching coat and fascinator.

Of course, Meghan isn’t the only celebrity who is a fan of VB’s designs.

Host Kelly Ripa later went on to praise the former Spice Girl on her fashion empire, and admitted that she is influential to many celebrities.

‘Every photo I see of you, we then call and try and get the exact outfit you’re wearing,’ explained Kelly.

She added: ‘You are a very influential person and I think so many of the celebrities are influenced by what you’re doing.’

‘Thank you so much, I love what I do and I feel very blessed to be able to do what doesn’t feel like a job to me,’ Victoria replied.

However, Vic’s designs wasn’t the only topic of conversation, as the mum-of-five was also questioned about her and David’s plans for their upcoming 20th wedding anniversary.

‘You’ve been married twenty years’ Kelly asked her, to which VB replied: ‘Can you believe it? That’s a long time!’

Although, despite clearly being excited about the milestone, Victoria revealed that she and David, 43, hadn’t even discussed how they were celebrating yet.

‘We haven’t really talked about it,’ she admitted, before adding: ‘He’s so great. He’s such a great dad. He’s such an inspiration in so many ways and I cannot believe it’s been twenty years, I mean it makes me feel quite old actually.’

