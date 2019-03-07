This is what it takes to have skin like Vic

Victoria Beckham might be the owner of an international fashion empire, run multiple businesses and be mum to four kids, but she still manages to look flawless all the time.

And now the 44-year-old has given her fans a glimpse of how she manages to keep ageing at bay with a look into her skincare routine.

Taking to Instagram, Vic told her fans about an expert facial she received when she was in Australia last year.

‘So I met Melanie Grant when I was in Australia and I had the most incredible facial with her she is unbelievable,’ she said.

The former Spice Girls star then posted a video of her detailed beauty plan, as she continued: ‘Here is my regime, morning, evening and what I do on the weekend.’

But if you wanted to get glowing skin exactly like VB, her daily routine is made up of products worth more that £450!

Yep, her beauty cabinet consists of a purity solution from Cosmedix worth £30, a pro heal serum from iS clinical totalling £60 a bottle and an ‘eye dr’ from Augustinus Bader also coming in at £60 a bottle.

But the most expensive item is a serum called The Cream also from Augustinus Bader worth a whopping £205.

Another evening serum from Cosmedix totals £48, while P50 lotion from Biologique Recherche comes in at a more modest £18.99.

This isn’t the first time Vic – who shares Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with husband David – has shared her beauty secrets, as she posted a photo of her ‘travel essentials’ last week.

Among luxury buys like Sarah Champan’s Liquid Facial, £38 from Space NK, was L’Oreal Paris’s bestselling hairspray Elnett, which retails at a very reasonable £3.

We also spotted some BIODERMA Sensibio Wipes (£7). These super gentle wipes are great for those with sensitive skin.

So maybe we can get skin like Victoria!