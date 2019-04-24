This is so cute!

Victoria Beckham has revealed the adorable news that her brother has welcomed a newborn baby.

Christian Adams and his wife Emma are already parents to three boys, and this week they welcomed their first daughter, Tabatha.

Taking to Instagram, fashion designer Vic posted a gorgeous snap which sees the tot lying down in her cot next to a cuddly toy.

The proud aunt penned alongside the photo: ‘Baby Tabatha Adams x. Congratulations @christianadams_79 @emma.adams17 Kisses x.’

With 45-year-old Victoria currently spending her Easter break in LA with husband David and their four children – Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and seven-year-old Harper – we bet she can’t wait to get back to the UK and meet the family’s latest arrival.

This comes after Victoria’s brother and new dad Christian got married to partner Emma last year.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria attended the big day alongside her whole family – with little Harper even walking down the aisle as a flower girl.

Meanwhile, Posh Spice is currently enjoying the sunshine over in LA with hubby David.

And yesterday she gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to in America by sharing a string of videos from a well-earned pamper session.

Seemingly taking some time out from mum-duties, Vic can be seen in her dermatologist’s office wearing a black jumper, matching trousers and a cap.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram Stories, the telly star then explained her nailcare routine while paying a visit to manicurist to the stars Tom Bachik.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: ‘Always key to really pay attention to the cuticles,’ before Tom adds: ‘So what I’d like to do is keep the nails short and strong, really focus on a clean shape and making perfect meticulous cuticles.’

Elsewhere in LA, eldest Beckham child Brooklyn enjoyed a wild week of partying at Coachella with his girlfriend Hana Cross.