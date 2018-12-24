Christmas is a time for curling up around the fire in a pair of matching PJ’s with a mug of something warm.



And it would appear that our favourite celeb family have managed to do just that – as Victoria Beckham has given fans a very rare peak into her family home!

Taking to Instagram, the mother of Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, 13-year-old Cruz and seven-year-old Harper, documented the Beckham holiday celebrations for fans to join in.



Revealing the family had put on their own pantomime, 44-year-old Victoria shared a snap of Harper posing behind a cardboard cut-out chariot.

With a red crown perched on her head, VB captioned the sweet shot: ‘Kisses from Princess Harper x.’



In the following shot, Romeo and Cruz grin from behind another cardboard cutout – this time, posing as the ugly stepsisters.

‘And the two ugly sisters,’ Vics captioned the snap.



Sharing another snap from their festive evening, the fashion mogul struck a pose next to Romeo.

Complete with a very on-season snow GIF, Victoria posted: ‘Love you @romeobeckham.’





Heading back to the Beckham manor, following their evening of festivities, VB then gave followers a very rare tour of the luxe family gaff.

Revealing a huge towering Christmas tree, Posh Spice panned down the length of the foliage to reveal a giant stone fireplace – complete with six candy-cane striped stockings handing above the hearth for all the family.

‘Our happy place,’ Victoria captioned the cosy footage.



Revealing that she was raising a toast to the season, Posh finally shared a snap of her evening tipple – a bottle of Solaia red wine.

Retailing at over £200, we’re sure the family enjoyed their luxe grapes!

Husband David also appeared to get into the festivities, taking to Instagram to share his own snap from the Beckham’s celebrations.

Posing by the fireplace, a topless David grinned for his cosy photo – balancing a pair of sequinned reindeer antlers on his head for the snap.

‘Good Morning and Happy Christmas Eve… Can you tell I’m slightly excited,’ he shared.

‘Chestnuts roasting on and open fire and all that,’ the 43-year-old then added.

Merry Christmas, you lucky lot!