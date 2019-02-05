The fashion designer is known for not grinning much!

She’s known for her trademark pout, but today Victoria Beckham smiled for the camera as she shared a sultry selfie.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram to wish her 24.2 million followers a Happy Lunar New Year, and couldn’t resist grinning for the snap.

Vics was even wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Smile’ so it seems only right that she did so for the photo.

As she gazes into the camera wearing the white shirt-sleeved tee, Victoria captioned the snap: ‘Wishing everyone a Happy #LunarNewYear, filled with health, happiness, prosperity and joy! And smiles! X Kisses VB.’

The fashion designer looked glowing after revealing she’d started her morning with a run, showing off her new Reebok sportswear collection.

Vics has been busy promoting the new range in the US, but is now back in London with her family.

Last night she shared an adorable snap of hubby David Beckham enjoying a special moment with their new puppy Fig.

Vics captioned the photo on her Instagram story: ‘Fig loves a cuddle.’

The Beckham family introduced the black cocker spaniel back in September, when all three Beckham brothers, Brooklyn 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, announced Fig’s arrival with a series of adorable Instagram posts.