Victoria Beckham tries hard to balance her busy work schedule with being a mum to her four kids and managed to squeeze in some ‘quality time’ with son Brooklyn over the weekend.

However, this didn’t seem to go quite as planned as Victoria hilariously revealed to her fans that the 19-year-old was seemingly ignoring her and trying to catch forty winks instead! Awkward.

VB, 44, posted photos of Brooklyn sat opposite her on Sunday as they travelled home by train after hanging out at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, with one shot showing the youngster slumping forward in a hoodie.

‘Should I take this personally @brooklynbeckham??’ the fashion designer jokingly captioned the Instagram Stories post.

She went on to share another snap where Brooklyn has fully given in to his tiredness and rests his head down on the table.

‘Love spending quality time with @brooklynbeckham,’ Victoria quipped. LOLs.

Fortunately it looks like the pair had already fitted in some actual quality time together during their trip.

Earlier on Victoria and a slightly more awake Brooklyn were seen enjoying the Dior Homme show in Paris but it clearly left the younger Beckham feeling pretty worn out.

Victoria – who also has Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6, with husband David Beckham – was thrilled to have Brooklyn by her side though and told her Instagram fans: ‘Thank u @brooklynbeckham for being my date today!!’

They also looked super cute as they headed out together the day before – awww.

It comes after Victoria spoke last week of how she strives to be the ‘best mother’ whilst balancing her marriage and work commitments too.

‘I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,’ the Spice Girl revealed at the Forbes Women’s Summit.

‘I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.’