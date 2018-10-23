Are the Beckhams in crisis?

It’s fair to say David and Victoria Beckham have faced a tough few days.

First their marriage was put under the microscope following a very candid interview by Becks.

Then the home they share in the Cotswolds was allegedly targeted by ‘masked’ intruders while the whole family holidays in Australia.

Unfortunately, things have apparently got even more dramatic for the Beckhams as Vic, 44, is reportedly ‘furious’ that David chose to release CCTV footage of the raid on their £6million country house – in what some have called an attempt to ‘distract’ from their marriage woes.

A source close to the couple revealed: ‘She was upset by the comments he had made publicly. The raid is a totally separate issue.

‘She was already on a flight to Australia by the time the burglary footage was released — giving it to the media was totally out of her hands.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘It was meant to have an impact on the way the incident appeared — and deflected from the reality of why she was so upset. It has just added to the tensions between them.’

This comes after mum-of-four Victoria – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with David – reportedly ‘cried for two days’ following an interview her husband gave.

Speaking on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, footie star David, 43, revealed his marriage can sometimes be ‘hard work’ and ‘complicated’.

‘You make it work, you make difficult situations… er, like travelling away, being away from each other, you make it work,’ he explained.

And following the surprising chat, a source told The Sun: ‘When Victoria was given the heads-up on Wednesday about David’s interview, she was absolutely devastated.

‘She has no idea why he would say such insensitive things and publicly embarrass her like this.’

‘She was in pieces, and spent the next two days crying. To say it’s not been the best of weeks is an understatement.’