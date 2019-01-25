Is Vic taking the plunge?

Let’s face it, Victoria Beckham is the ultimate fashion queen. When she’s not rocking an incredible power suit, the mum-of-four is strutting her stuff in a tailored jacket and oversized sunglasses combo.

But Vic could be about to take things to a whole new level as she teased a rather unusual style transformation yesterday.

Ahead of her appearance on Good Morning America over in New York, the 44-year-old shared a video of herself getting made up by her glam squad.

In the short clip, she zooms into a grey wig, before revealing her stylist Ken Paves is keen for her to take the plunge.

‘I’m not sure that’s right for me,’ Victoria says, before her hairdresser replies: ‘No it’s perfect, are you ready? It goes great with the blue.’

As Ken then holds the hair up to Posh Spice’s head, she finally decides: ‘No I don’t think it’s me.’

Well, despite Vic choosing to go for a slightly less bold choice of a high ponytail, we reckon she would have worked it…

Meanwhile, during her appearance on the telly show across the pond, Victoria – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with husband David – revealed some very telling info about the impending Spice Girls reunion tour.

Speaking to the hosts, the fashion designer admitted: ‘I’ll always be a Spice Girl and I’m so proud of everything I achieved, I’m proud of them.

‘It’s going to be the best show, I can’t wait to take my kids and see it. But now, with my business, I just wouldn’t be able to do it.

‘I wish them so much luck and love. It’s going to great. In spirit I will absolutely be there with them.’

Asked if she would be tempted to get up on stage with former bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner, Victoria then cheekily added: ‘Well I don’t know, let’s see.’

That’s not a denial!