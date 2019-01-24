Twinnies!

Since going Instagram official with his new model beau, Hana Cross, fans of Brooklyn Beckham have been patiently waiting on more romantic updates from the duo.

And it would appear the couple are going from strength-to-strength – as Brooklyn’s famous mum Victoria recently enjoyed some valuable bonding time with the 21-year-old model.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old fashion mogul shared some updates from the launch party of her Victoria Beckham brand collaboration with Reebok.

Having enrolled the help of a number of models for the glitzy fashion affair, Posh decided to also involve 21-year-old Hana in the ‘do.

Following up the snap, Vics then revealed she was enjoying some one-on-one time with Hana.

Sitting across from her son’s lady, Hana posed for Victoria’s snap whilst sporting a beanie from her Reebok collaboration.

‘@hanacross in my #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham beanie xxx,’ she shared.

It would appear that Hana and Brooklyn’s fashion mogul mum VB already share a lot more in common with each other than simply careers in the same industry.

In fact, after Brooklyn shared his first series of snaps with his new lady, fans were very quick to draw comparison between Hana and her famous mother-in-law.

Commenting on a recent snap of the duo, messages read comments such as ‘she looks like your mum in her younger years and ‘she is very similar to your mother’

Brooklyn was first linked to Hana in November of last year, after the adorable duo were spotted enjoying a seasonal date at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

After appearing to confirm their romance after boldly leaving the British Fashion Awards holding hands, Brooklyn went on to share a series of snaps onto his Instagram account – solidifying their romantic status.

Look’s like the rest is history!