Summer goals courtesy of Harper

Victoria Beckham has been helping daughter Harper kick off the first day of her school holidays in seriously glam style.

The fashion designer revealed that the six-year-old had started the day by amazingly donning a very chic Vogue dressing gown – which happens to look just like one that VB has!

Victoria, 44, took a photo of Harper admiring the garden in the robe and wrote: ‘First day of summer break!’

To complete her casual look the youngster sported her long hair in a cute plait. Yep, looks like Harper has given us our new summer wardrobe goals.

Whilst Victoria didn’t post a picture of herself, we like to think that she was twinning with her daughter given that she’s previously revealed that she has the same dressing gown.

Remember this adorable lookalike moment last year?

SO sweet!

We’ve no doubt that Victoria will have lots of fun activities planned for Harper over her holidays, with the duo often enjoying cute mum and daughter moments.

Just a few weeks ago they were seen skipping to school together, though we think Harper was probably loving this a bit more than mum was!

They’ve also done a spot of horse riding…

And dancing…

Not to mention all the adorable selfies they’ve shared together!

Yep, we’re predicting an eventful summer ahead for Harper and VB!

Dad David Beckham is also bound to be involved too, with the former footballer sharing a touching moment with his youngest child earlier this week.

Victoria recently spoke out about how she balances being a mum to Harper and her brothers Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, with her hectic work schedule – and praised David, 43, for helping her to do this.

‘I have the support of an incredible husband,’ Victoria explained during a talk at Forbes Women’s Summit last month. ‘We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children.

‘When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.’

She also said: ‘I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother.’

Seems like you’re doing a pretty good job, Victoria!