Like father, like daughter!

Victoria Beckham has definitely passed the fashion gene onto daughter Harper – but when it comes to her new hairstyle the seven-year-old has taken inspiration from dad David.

Harper decided to try a new ‘do today as the family continue to enjoy their holiday in Bali and had her blonde locks styled into braids, with VB showing off her transformation on Instagram Stories.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: ‘What happened to David?’ Victoria Beckham shares adorable family photo – but fans are confused by THIS!

Victoria, 44, filmed the youngest member of the Beckham family whilst having her tresses done and captioned the snap: ‘Bali braids for Harper’

The fashion designer then showed off the results of her daughter’s transformation and seemed impressed with the new style.

‘Pretty braids,’ Victoria wrote. ‘Kisses from Bali’

Meanwhile Harper couldn’t stop smiling as she modelled her newly plaited hair, which bears a very strong resemblance to the braids that David famously sported back in 2003.

Remember this?

Like father, like daughter!

David, 43, isn’t the only person to have inspired Harper’s style during the vacation in Bali though.

Earlier in the day the youngster seemed to have turned to Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton for hair ideas after trying out bunches in her locks.

‘My very own Baby Spice,’ Victoria proudly posted about a snap of Harper modelling the style and giving a peace sign.

Awww, major nostalgia alert!

It’s perhaps no surprise that Harper has turned to the Spice Girls for inspiration, having watched Spice World: The Movie with her mum earlier this week.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Posh could be seen lying in front of the film along with the message: ‘Nap time with Harper! Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday,’ and a sticker reading: ‘Girl power.’

She went on to confess that Harper had become ‘obsessed’ with the Spice Bus – and also wanted a ‘little Gucci dress’ like Victoria famously wears in the flick.

Looks like both David AND Victoria are influencing Harper’s sense of style then!