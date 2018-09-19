And the kids weren't invited either!

Victoria Beckham ensured her whole family were front row when she made her London Fashion Week debut on Saturday.

But despite proud David Beckham gushing over his wife’s achievements, it turns out the 43-year-old footie player hasn’t always been welcome at Vic’s shows.

In fact, back in the day 44-year-old Victoria revealed she actually banned her hubby from showing his face when she sent her designs down the catwalk. Eeek!

Explaining her reasons behind the snub, the mum-of-four confessed she wanted to make sure her fashion lines were taken seriously and she wasn’t just seen as a celeb.

‘I just kept my head down, worked hard, and always made it about the product and the customer, rather than about me as a celebrity,’ the former Spice Girl said .

Chatting to Refinery 29, she continued: ‘It was quite a few seasons before I came out at the end of the show, and my family didn’t attend the first few seasons.’

Before adding: ‘I really wanted it to be about the clothes and nothing else.’

After establishing herself as one of the most successful international designers, the former popstar recently held her first ever show in London to celebrate 10 years of her brand.

When the exciting show finished, Victoria walked out and rushed over to give David and the kids – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, – a kiss.

And the whole family celebrated her success with an exclusive party in Mayfair later that evening, with the Beckham’s BFF Gordan Ramsay and his wife Tanya also joining the showbiz bash.

Obviously in an excitable mood, Vic was later caught jumping on the chair as she danced around to Spice Up Your Life.

Throwing her arms around with the music, Posh Spice revealed she’s definitely still got it as she performed the whole routine from the band’s 1997 hit. Amazing.