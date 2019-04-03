Vic has shared a sweet new photo!

As an international fashion designer and busy mum-of-four, Victoria Beckham definitely deserves a relaxing night in.

And the 44-year-old gave fans a glimpse into her low-key evening last night as she chilled out with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Vic shared a snap which sees her adorable pooches lying by the fire.

While Fig and Olive are silhouettes in front of the flames, the famous family’s luxurious living room is visible in the background.

‘Night in for the Beckhams x,’ she simply captioned the snap.

But while Victoria put her feet up – presumably with husband David – their sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, enjoyed a night out at a Drake concert.

Posting a string of videos on his own social media, Brooklyn seemed to be having the time of his life as he partied with his siblings and girlfriend Hana Cross.

Model Hana, 21, also shared some videos of the gig as the whole family enjoyed the music from – what looks like – a VIP box at London’s o2.

The two younger Beckham boys also took to Insta with some snaps as they listened to the Canadian rapper.

This comes after Victoria spent an adorable Mother’s Day with her daughter Harper over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girls star posted a sweet photo of the seven-year-old horse riding in the sun.

Little Harper can be seen sitting on her pet wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, boots and a helmet.

‘Fun day riding with mummy x,’ Vic captioned the snap.

Football legend David, 43, also shared his own snaps on the special day, tributing his wife of 20 years.

Alongside a selfie of the pair, as well as a photo of his mum Sandra, the former England captain wrote: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to 2 of the best mums in the world … Two women that lead by example and love with everything they have… myself and my sisters are lucky and so are our beautiful children ..

‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums in this world ♥️♥️.’

AW! Keep the family photos coming.