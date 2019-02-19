The fashion industry has lost an icon

Victoria Beckham revealed she was feeling ‘incredibly sad’ today after the passing of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The German star died in Paris aged 85 after reportedly suffering from pancreatic cancer in recent weeks.

An official statement posted on his Instagram profile said: ‘The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France.

‘He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious.

‘He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.’

Upon hearing the tragic news, Victoria took to Instagram herself to pay tribute to the creative director of Chanel.

Posting a black and white photo of Karl, she captioned it: ‘So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP 💔x vb’

Actress Diane Kruger shared the same monochrome photo of Karl and revealed she had travelled to France to see him this week.

‘Karl…..I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️’ she wrote.

‘I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter…I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️’ the Troy star added.

Singer Lily Allen followed in VB’s footsteps and shared her own post paying tribute to Karl.

‘You made me feel like a princess. I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years,’ she wrote.

‘Rest In Peace Karl, you were a true genius and will be missed, so much,’ the singer added.

Television presenter Alexa Chung shared her own memories of the German star, and also posted a pic of them together.

She captioned it: ‘Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous.

‘Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️’

Italian designer, Donatella Versace, was quick to share her condolences and also posted a cherished photo on Instagram.

‘Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you,’ the 63-year-old wrote alongside it.

Karl, who was born Karl Otto Lagerfeldt in 1933 in pre-war Germany, is said to have been unwell for several weeks, and had missed a number of fashion shows in Paris last month.

The designer was thought to have been working right up until his death, even directing and passing on instructions to his team about the Fendi AW/19 collection which is due to be shown at Milan Fashion Week this Thursday.

According to the Mail Online, a source said: ‘He hadn’t gone on about his illness, but battled it very bravely.

‘Karl was very proud of his fitness and healthy living, so the pancreatic cancer came as a huge shock.’