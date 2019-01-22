Looking good, VB!

Victoria Beckham is famed for many things- her fashion empire, high profile marriage and adorable brood-of-four… oh, and that leg kick.

Despite her status as a big time fashion mogul, the 44-year-old still remembers a few tricks from her days in the Spice Girls – demonstrating her impressive flexibility on social media once again.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: David Beckham reveals adorable gesture from daughter Harper with rare photo inside family home

Having started the trend via Instagram, infamously flaunting one of her couture outfits with a very impressive high kick, VB limbered back up to showcase her new collaboration with Reebok.

Appearing head-to-toe in her new clobber, Victoria posed for the footage in a full-length mirror – lifting her leg above her head to showcase her svelte physique.

Looking more Sporty Spice than Posh, the mother-of-four kept the active look relaxed – with her glossy locks swept back from her face under a black baseball cap.

‘Kicking things off in NY in #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham!! xx,’ she captioned the clip.

Sharing another snap of her new kit, VB posted a photo on her Instagram – captioning the sizzlin’ shot: ‘Good morning New York! So excited to launch my @reebokcollection today!

‘Wearing the #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham crop top, leggings, trainers and cap!! xx Kisses.’

As expected, fans have been very quick to share kind messages with the mum of 19-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, Harper, seven.

‘Fabulous as always!! ♥️,’ shared one, whilst another posted: ‘Well, looks like I’m going shopping.’

A third added that they ‘actually might go gym’ now that they can rock VB’s collection.

Victoria is a motivated gym-goer, recently revealing that fitness is key to keeping a balanced lifestyle.

Detailing her routine (which is ‘a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running,’ just FYI), VB revealed she is ‘happiest’ when fit.

‘I am very, very disciplined in the way that I work out, in what I eat. That’s how I’m happiest,’ she shared.

‘I expect a lot from my body – I’m 44, I’ve got four kids, I work a lot, I travel. For me to do all that, I have to eat healthily and work out.’

Race you to the gym!