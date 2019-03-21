Remember this?!

She may be a well-respected fashion designer these days, but even Victoria Beckham has suffered some fashion faux pas’ in her time.

Cast your minds back almost 20 years, and you’ll remember Vics embarked on a solo career following the split of the Spice Girls.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she DOESN’T regret from her Spice Girls days: ‘They’re part of my journey’

Posh Spice teamed up with Katie Price‘s beau at the time, Dane Bowers, and True Steppers to record the track Out of Your Mind, and there’s a pretty epic music video that goes with it…

Clearly inspired by the 1999 science fiction film, The Matrix, the three-and-a-half minute video sees VB wear an array of slashed leather tops and matching trousers, as well as sporting a poker straight hairdo.

At one point, Posh even dons a floor-length leather coat – a garment she probably wouldn’t dare to model these days!

And it seems her love for oversized sunglasses goes back almost two decades, as she even wears a pair of those too.

The video flits between VB showing off her moves with a host of backing dancers, to Dane losing control of his Audi as he speeds along a tunnel.

When the pair eventually come together, they do a cringey choreographed sequence together – but not before Posh shows off her karate skills on the Another Level singer!

But despite the unforgettable video, Victoria and Dane failed to make it to number one after battling it out in the charts with Groovejet and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and their hit song, Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love).

However, that didn’t stop Virgin Records from signing Victoria up and she soon released her next single, Not Such An Innocent Girl.

Unfortunately, Posh faced some stiff competition again – this time in the form of Kylie Minogue and her hit tune Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Sadly, that single and the next one only made it to number six and rumours began to swirl that Posh was to be dropped by her label for not charting in the Top Three.

At the time, Victoria commented: ‘You know what newspapers are like, they just like to put all the negative stuff in, but as far as I’m concerned and the record company is concerned it is all great.’

Her publicist later denied reports that she had been dropped by the label, and said: ‘No-one has been dropped. The Virgin deal has come to a natural end and both parties have decided not to continue.’

Despite now being a fashion designer, whose clothes are worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, Victoria has said she doesn’t regret her past fashion choices.

Speaking about her Spice Girls days, she told Grazia UK: ‘Have you seen some of the Spice Girls outfits?! Some looks have been quite bold!

‘But they’re part of my journey and what’s made me who I am today, so I don’t regret them. Life’s too short to regret outfit choices!’