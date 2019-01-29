We can’t believe it’s been two decades!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot – and Victoria has now admitted that she’s in disbelief too.

The fashion designer, who is currently in New York City promoting her new sportswear range with Reebok, made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan yesterday, where she was asked about her upcoming anniversary.

‘You’ve been married twenty years,’ Kelly Ripa asked her, to which VB replied: ‘Can you believe it? That’s a long time!’

But, when she was quizzed on whether she and David have anything planned for their ‘milestone’ anniversary she revealed that despite it coming up soon they hadn’t discussed it yet.

‘We haven’t really talked about it,’ she revealed.

Although, the 44-year-old was full of nothing but praise for the former footballer and went on to list all his good qualities in front of the live audience.

She said: ‘He’s so great. He’s such a great dad. He’s such an inspiration in so many ways and I cannot believe it’s been twenty years, I mean it makes me feel quite old actually,’ she said.

Victoria married David, 43, in 1999 following the birth of their son Brooklyn and the pair have since gone on to have three more children, Romeo, 16, Cruz,13, and seven-year-old Harper.

It’s hardly suprising that the former Spice Girl is feeling older than her years either, as it was reported last week that the couple had been forced to allegedly ban their oldest son Brooklyn, now 19, from meeting up with popstar Rita Ora after he enjoyed a brief romance with her in 2017.

A source told The Sun: ‘Posh saw a couple of texts they’d been sending. She didn’t want her boy being led astray, and didn’t want them partying together.

‘David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn’t date and made it very clear they approve.’

A friend of the couple added: ‘David was pretty furious when he got wind of their friendship, and Victoria was understandably concerned about the age gap.’

Words by Becky Waldren.