SO CUTE! Victoria Beckham shares ADORABLE picture as she finally meets BFF Eva Longoria’s baby son

This is SO sweet.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria left fans hearts melting recently, when the former Spice Girl was FINALLY introduced to Eva’s baby son for the first time.

Eva’s little cutie Santiago was born in June of this year – but thanks to the pair’s super-busy schedules, VB hasn’t had time to meet her best bud’s four-month-old son yet.

But it seems like the whole crew were delighted to finally meet on Thursday, with Victoria taking to her Instagram to share a photo of the three of them.

Alongside the super-sweet snap, she commented: ‘Finally meeting Santi!! I’m in Love!! X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!!! xxx

‘Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx’

Victoria’s fans were delighted by the pic of Eva, Victoria and Santiago, commenting in their droves to say how lovely the image was.

One commented: ‘Best friends 💙 stunning pic’, while another fan wrote: ‘how beautiful 💕💕’.

And a third said: ‘He’s beautiful what a stunning picture’.

Others couldn’t believe how much Eva and Victoria looked alike in the photo, with one writing: ‘You two look like sisters x’.

And another commented: ‘What a lovely photo of friendship’.

VB and Desperate Housewives star Eva have been best buds for years now.

The pair have celebrated many happy occasions together, including when Victoria served as an official witness to Eva’s wedding to her now-husband, José Bastón. Victoria also designed Eva’s stunning wedding dress on the day.

And Eva is even godmother to Victoria and David’s youngest, Harper Beckham.

Speaking about their friendship back in 2015, Eva confessed that the pair have ‘shared lots together’.

Talking to Daily Mail Australia, she said: ‘We’re best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together. What we talk about is between us but we’ve been through stuff together.’

It’s great to see that these two are still such close friends!