Becks was balancing a bean bag on his head!

It may be their 19th wedding anniversary today, but David and Victoria Beckham were still very much on parent duty today.

Victoria, 44, shared a hilarious video of David taking part in the dad’s race at daughter Harper’s sports day this afternoon.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, Victoria simply captioned the video: ‘School sports day!! Nice! @davidbeckham.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals ADORABLE gifts David and the kids got her for 19th wedding anniversary

The former Spice Girl can be heard whooping as onlookers applaud all of the dad’s running along the school field.

David, 43, has a serious look of concentration on his face as his face as he balances a bean bag on his head, but sadly it looks like he didn’t win the race.

The fun day out comes as he and Victoria celebrate almost two decades of marriage this week.

Victoria revealed that she had been inundated with flowers and balloons to mark the happy occasion, when she posted several pictures on Instagram this morning.

One photo showed a pair of big silver balloons, which were no doubt in the form of a number one and nine.

The fashion designer captioned the post: ‘Lucky mummy and daddy x,’ before adding a second picture which showed a beautiful bouquet of flowers including white roses.

Speaking about family life at the Forbes Women’s Summit last month, Victoria said: ‘I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.’

Revealing how she juggles her work life balance, Victoria credited her ‘incredible’ husband.

‘I have the support of an incredible husband,’ she said. ‘We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.’

David and Victoria are parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.