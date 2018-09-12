Eeeek! Vic's Facebook campaign didn't exactly go to plan

Victoria Beckham is currently celebrating a whopping ten years of her designer brand. Impressive, right?

And to mark the business milestone, the mum-of-four turned into a robotic chat version of herself on Facebook this week which allowed fans to ask ‘her’ questions about her new collection.

Unfortunately, the online feature produced some VERY emba­rrassing answers when the robot was questioned about Posh’s relationship with husband David Beckham.

According to The Sun, when asked: ‘Would divorcing David make you happy?’ the automated Spice Girls replied ‘Very’.

If that wasn’t bad enough, to the question ‘Does David’s money make you happy?’ fans also got the answer ‘Very’.

Taking a more political stance, the computer was questioned on her thoughts on Teresa May’s Brexit plan, to which it replied with a thumbs up.

The Sun also claims the bot refused to answer whether she loved David, simply replying with the ‘shush’ emoji instead.

While we’re pretty sure Vic, 44, herself wasn’t behind the keyboard, the awkward answers definitely seem to have tickled her fans.

This comes after the fashion designer shared a video on Instagram yesterday telling her 3.1million followers about the exciting new project.

Speaking to the camera, she said: ‘I wanted to let you know that the incredible team at Facebook have created a chatbot version of me, Victoria Beckham, so I can virtually keep you up to date with everything that’s happening during London Fashion Week.’

Meanwhile, Victoria – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven with David – finally spoke out about her 19-year marriage in a recent interview with Vogue.

After being plagued by split rumours in recent months, Vic admitted: ‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

‘But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.’