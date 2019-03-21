Girl Power!

Victoria Beckham may have a few regrets from her time with the Spice Girls – but her fashion choices aren’t one of them.

The 44-year-old admitted that her fondness for little black dresses and silver catsuits back in her heyday are part of the reason she is who she is today.

And while her style has changed considerably since then, the fashion designer confessed her girlband outfits were all ‘part of her journey’.

‘Have you seen some of the Spice Girls outfits?! Some looks have been quite bold,’ Posh admitted.

‘But they’re part of my journey and what’s made me who I am today, so I don’t regret them. Life’s too short to regret outfit choices!’

VB is now famed for her love of classic lines and clean prints, a style she consciously chose to adopt in order to make her life ‘simpler’.

“My style has changed a lot over the years and now I choose pieces that make my life simpler, things that are easy to wear and practical,’ she added to Grazia UK.

Speaking of her own collection, she said: ‘[The secret to a great dress is] confidence! If you look good, you feel good. I want women who wear my pieces to feel like the best version of themselves.’

Victoria’s ‘bold’ outfits are definitely behind her, especially since she turned down the opportunity to revisit her Spice Girls days when the band reformed last year.

Posh confirmed in November that she will not be joining Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner on their short UK reunion tour, which kicks off in June.

Sharing a snap of all the Spice Girls together shortly after their reunion announcement, VB said: ‘Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!

‘I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.

‘I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends,’ she added.