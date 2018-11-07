Uh oh...

Victoria Beckham’s rep has hit back at claims that she will join the Spice Girls onstage for the final tour date.

Mel B got fans rather excited earlier today when she insisted Posh Spice will be present at Wembley Stadium next summer.

During an interview on Heart FM this morning, Mel C was explaining how tough it was going ahead with the reunion without Victoria, when Mel B jumped in and said: ‘She’s joining us at Wembley on June 14th!’

However, Victoria’s publicist Jo Milloy told CelebsNow: ‘Victoria made a statement two days ago clearly confirming she would not be joining the girls on tour.

‘That fact remains the same, she is not taking part in the tour. Not on any date.’ Ouch!

On Monday, the fashion designer showed her support for her former band mates following the announcement of their reunion tour.

Sharing a snap of Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton on her Instagram page, Vics wrote: ‘Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!

‘I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.’

She added: ‘I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.’

So it’s unsure what VB will make of Mel’s latest comments.

It comes after the mother-of-three poked fun at Posh by dressing up as her for Halloween! Awks!