Vic has opened up about her famous brood

As a busy mum-of-four, we’re impressed Victoria Beckham even has time to breathe – let alone run an entire fashion empire.

Well, now the former popstar – who is mum to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper – has given fans an insight into how she manages to run her hectic household with husband David Beckham.

‘We are strict with the kids,’ she told E! News. ‘You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves.’

Victoria then gave other working parents some advice about juggling business and their families, as she added: ‘Just don’t feel bad. Just don’t feel guilty.

‘We’re trying to do the best that we can. You want to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional and just be good and kind to yourself.’ Too right!

This comes after the star celebrated ten years of her fashion line with her London Fashion Week debut a few days ago.

And her whole family was proudly sat on the front row during the exciting show, with 44-year-old Vic admitting she teared up when she saw her brood supporting her.

‘I got so emotional. I really did,’ she said after spotting David, 43, from the runway. ‘You work so hard for a long time and you want to do the best that you can do.’

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls star admitted she hasn’t always allowed her famous family at her shows, and even banned them when she first started out in her career.

‘I just kept my head down, worked hard, and always made it about the product and the customer, rather than about me as a celebrity,’ Victoria explained to Refinery 29.

Before adding: ‘I really wanted it to be about the clothes and nothing else.’