You might think that she’s got it all, but VB certainly has to work for it





Victoria Beckham wants you all to know she has a ‘difficult’ life.

We know, the idea that Posh Spice has any actual worries is laughable.

This is the woman who gets to go to bed with David Beckham, and let’s not forget the global fame and millions in the bank.

VB recently revealed she spends two hours a day in the gym and confessed she’ll probably be jealous when the other Spice Girls reunite later this year.

We’ve got the answer, Vic: chill out and have a bit of fun… oh, and let that ‘disciplined’ diet go and eat a KitKat. Go on!

Sleepless nights

We could think of a few things we’d be doing (ahem, David) if we were Victoria, after a long day’s work.

However, despite the many joys in her life, VB just can’t seem to switch off at the end of the day.

Admitting that you have to be ‘quite controlling’ to thrive in her business, Victoria struggles to sleep at night.

‘I get quite obsessive about work. I don’t stop, I have a lot of trouble sleeping,’ she explained. ‘I am a real insomniac.’

Strenuous workouts

She has four kids, with a fashion label to run, but VB refuses to miss a gym sesh when she’s at home.

The designer works out two hours a day, doing ‘uphill fast walking, jogging, running’ as well as 30 minutes on her legs and arms with a personal trainer.

And she won’t let having to ‘jump in the car halfway to take the kids to school’ stop her, as she wakes up between 5.30 and 6am to start her regime.

Controlled diet

With no money worries, you’d expect Victoria to be feasting on a five-course meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant every night.

However, VB sticks to a ‘disciplined’ diet instead, carrying around sweeteners that she pours into her black coffee and leaving David to do the cooking as ‘I don’t get home till late.’

‘I expect a lot from my body – I’m 44, I’ve got four kids, I work a lot, I travel,’ she said. ‘For me to do all that, I have to eat healthily and work out.’

Spice Girl regrets

She revealed that she wouldn’t be joining the Spice Girls on the reunion tour, despite her bandmates – Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C – urging her to come on board.

But last week the mum-of-four – who opted out due to ‘business commitments’ – said she’d feel ‘left out’ when the girls take to the stage.

‘I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out,’ she said. ‘Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.’

We don’t think we’re the only ones who are confused…