Victoria Beckham gushes over son Brooklyn’s ‘new lady’ in adorable photo

This is the CUTEST

Brooklyn Beckham has had his fair share of public romances in the past – there was long-term girlfriend Chloe Moretz, French actress Sonia Ben Ammar, and more recently he was linked to playboy model Lexi Wood.

But now it looks like the eldest of Beckham brood has gone and bagged himself a brand new female friend and the pair have already gone social media official.

Welcome to the family… Fig!

OKAY, okay so 19-year-old Brooklyn might not be gushing over a new girlfriend, but the teen did introduce his fans to this adorable pup over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram with a photo cuddling up to the sweet black spaniel, the aspiring photographer wrote: ‘Meet my new baby 🌷 Fig Beckham’.

Not done there, David and Victoria Beckham‘s son then went on to share a load more photos and videos of the adorable pup, including this one of her bonding with their beloved family dog, Olive.

But Brooklyn wasn’t the only one gushing over little Fig, as mum Victoria, 44, also took to her own social media with a sweet photo.

Next to a pic of her two fury friends, the mum-of-four wrote: ‘Fig and Olive, @brooklynbeckham has a new lady in his life’. Aw!

And it didn’t take long for the famous family’s fans to comment on the heartwarming pics, as one wrote: ‘Ohh is cute 😍’.

‘Such a beautiful pup, look at its wee face ❤🐶’, said another, while a third added: ‘Total cuteness overload! Hi Fig! 💙’.

This comes after the family pet Olive made her magazine debut last week when she featured alongside Victoria on the front cover of British Vogue with four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13 and seven-year-old daughter Harper.

Inside the candid interview, Victoria finally opened up about her marriage to footie star David, 43, and hit back at split rumours.

‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,’ she said.

‘David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.’