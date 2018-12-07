You need to see this!

Victoria Beckham is definitely getting in the Christmas spirit this year as she shared a glimpse at an amazing Spice Girls-themed decorations last night.

The mum-of-four was holding a party at her Dover Street store in London, but couldn’t help showing off her festive trinkets.

Taking to Instagram, 43-year-old Victoria posted a video of a stunning tree taking centre stage in the room which featured pink and green baubles as well as a load of glitter.

Sounds like our kind of Christmas…

But instead of a traditional star or an angel placed on the top, Vic decided to make herself the main attraction with a miniature Posh Spice doll.

Zooming into the tiny replicate, the mini Spice Girls star can be seen dressed in her classic little black dress.

‘I always wanted to be a Christmas fairy,’ Vic wrote, before adding, ‘#spicy’. Amazing, right?

David Beckham‘s wife – who shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with her hubby – also brought her family to the launch of her art show, as she shared a snap with mum Jackie and sister Louise.

Posing up a storm, the three ladies looked amazing as they held onto glasses of champagne and snuggled next to the tree.

In another video – shared on Instagram by Vic’s sister – the whole ceiling of the store can be seen covered in baubles and pine cones, which was sure to get the lucky guests in the Christmas spirit.

Meanwhile, Victoria is making sure that the lead-up to December 25th is memorable for her kids, in particular little Harper as she revealed that they’ve brought back ‘Elf on the Shelf’ already.

Posting a picture of the popular toy hiding on the kitchen shelf surrounded by champagne flutes, the former popstar wrote: ‘Elf is back on the Shelf.’

We’re glad we’re not the only ones excited about the big day!