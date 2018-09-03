The former popstar has come over all nostalgic...

Victoria Beckham might be known for her straight face, but the former Spice Girls star has dropped her serious demeanour for an absolutely hilarious new video.

Yup, the 43-year-old has shown off her incredible sense of humour as she poked fun at herself in a new video for Vogue which celebrated a decade of her being a total style queen.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Sharing a short part of the five minute long clip on Instagram, Vic can be seen telling the camera: ‘We’re shooting a cover story celebrating the rich and inspiring history of one of the most enduring style icons of all time. Me, Victoria Beckham.’

And things only get funnier when she slips into that iconic catsuit and a matching headpiece she wore 22 years ago during the Say You’ll Be There video. More: David and Victoria Beckham address ‘hurtful’ divorce rumours with their four children As well as giving a nod to her Spice Girls days, the mum-of-four also tried on the same Vivienne Westwood wedding dress she married husband David Beckham in all the way back in 1999. But she is back to her alter ego Posh Spice as she then dons a strapless LBD while giving the camera the ‘V’ sign. During the full video – shared on Vogue’s website – Vic also gives Vogue’s Editor-in-chief, Edward Enninfu her ideas on how she wants the photoshoot to look, and it sounds a little familiar… ‘I want me and four other women’, she said. ‘One sporty with a bit of an athleisure vibe. Then I want one that’s younger with lot’s of pink, pigtails. One that’s glamorous, full on leopard print and then another one that’s super super sexy with big boobs, red hair.’ As well as referencing her platform trainers and the Spice Up Your Life music video, the fashion designer ends the clip by taking the mickey out of her own singing.

‘I’ve had really bad experiences with microphones,’ she quips.

‘Most of the time they were either turned off or just turned down really low so you couldn’t really hear me.’

VB captioned the hilarious video: ‘To celebrate ten years behind the scenes of my first shoot with @britishvogue – where I tell @edward_enninful what I want, what I really really want. x VB #VBsince08.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the funny video, as one wrote: ‘Awesome! Made my day 😂😍’.

‘You are hilarious!!!! Love you SO much VB!! 💋 @victoriabeckham’, said another.

While a third added: ‘I don’t know how you do that with a straight face. I’d be all giggles’.

Now, excuse us while we go and watch this ten times over…