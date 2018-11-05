Vic has been distracting her fans on social media

In case you missed it, the Spice Girls are planning to announce some huge news at 3pm today involving a new tour. Who’s excited?!

But while Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C are set to reveal details of the reunion in just a few short hours, there’s one lady who is thought to be missing from the original line up – and that’s Victoria Beckham.

As rumours swirl as to why Vic has decided to opt out of the exciting comeback, the fashion designer has decided to completely ignore the social media meltdown and post a pic of daughter Harper instead.

Taking to her Instagram account, the proud mum-of-five shared a glimpse into her family life with her seven-year-old as she showed little Harper in her winter school uniform.

‘The beret is back! Bring on the winter uniform!,’ she wrote alongside the photo which sees the youngest Beckham wearing a purple stripped shirt with her hair in pig tails.

Meanwhile, Posh Spice is said to have knocked back the chance to join her ex-bandmates to concentrate on her fashion empire.

According to The Sun, the star – who shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper with hubby David Beckham – intends to spend her time continuing to make a life for her little family.

But despite not planning on taking to the stage again next year, it’s been alleged that 44-year-old Vic could still be set to make millions from the reunion.

As she owns an equal stake in the Spice Girls brand, apparently she has a significant image and music rights so if the girls perform their hits like Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life and 2 Become 1 – Victoria could be getting a healthy cheque in the post.

Is it 3pm yet?!