No feuding here!

Victoria Beckham has shared a snap of her hanging out with another former Spice Girl, ahead of their rumoured reunion announcement on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight.

Last night Posh, 44, attended the ninth annual Global Gift Gala – organised by BFF Eva Longoria – at London’s Rosewood Hotel and she wasn’t the only Spice in the room…

Sporty Spice Melanie C was on hand to provide the evening’s entertainment, belting out tunes including the band’s classic 2 Become 1 and her solo single I Turn To You.

Later, VB posted a cute snap of them together and appeared to be making a point with her caption.

‘So proud of @melaniecmusic x,’ Vic wrote. ‘Fantastic performance tonight!!! X #friendshipneverends #girlpower kisses VB.’

Victoria’s statement about friendship comes after Scary Spice Mel B appeared to take a huge swipe at her on Halloween.

Following confirmation Victoria will not be taking part in any new Spice Girls performances Mel, 43, stepped out in a Victoria mask and one of the fashion designer’s iconic LBDs, with a sign saying: ‘Not going on tour.’

Last month it was reported Victoria and Mel were at war over Posh’s refusal to join in on plans for a new world tour – with Scary allegedly branding her a ‘bi*ch’. Ouch!

A source told The Sun: ‘The girls are furious with Victoria for initially agreeing to reunite, then pulling out. At one stage she even threatened to go legal if the girls cashed in on the brand minus her.

‘They then took offence to her recreating her Spice Girls look in a recent Vogue shoot and basically said she was being a hypocrite. By the end of the exchange, Melanie told Victoria: “F**k off, you bi*ch!” And that was pretty much the end of the conversation.’