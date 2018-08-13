Can we be invited to the next viewing party?

Remember the days before Victoria Beckham was a doting mum-of-four and she used to spend her time dancing around in tiny LBD’s with the Spice Girls?

Well, it looks like the 44-year-old is revisiting her past as one-fifth of the ultimate girl band as she’s been watching Spice World: The Movie with daughter Harper.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Posh can be seen lying in front of the film along with the message: ‘Nap time with Harper! Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday,’ and a sticker reading: ‘Girl power.’ Obviously…

Victoria and her youngest are currently watching the film – which was originally released in 1997 – from Bali while they enjoy a family holiday with hubby David, 43, and kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.

And it looks like seven-year-old Harper had the exact same reaction as the rest of us, as Vic added: ‘Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Bus, she now wants “a little Gucci dress”.’ Yup, us too!

Another scene later shows Michael Barrymore forcing fashion designer Vic and the rest of the girls – Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton – to complete an assault course.

But little Harper is clearly not a fan of her mum’s camouflage frock as she asks: ‘Why are you wearing a dress, Mummy?’

If Victoria’s throwback has got you excited about the Spice Girls then you’re in luck as rumours of a reunion have gone into overdrive lately.

While appearing on Loose Women last month, 43-year-old Mel B excitedly let slip: ‘We are getting back together for sure, I’m seeing Geri later today. It was an amazing, brilliant journey!’

When she was then asked whether the whole group would be involved, Mel said: ‘There’s one that’s been a bit difficult. But she’s getting roped in.’

Before adding: ‘We are going to start this year and then go on till next year.’

Now, while Mel didn’t give away who the ‘difficult’ member of the former girlband is, we reckon she might be taking a little dig at Victoria who was rumoured to have pulled the plug on a Spice Girls reunion earlier this year.

Watch this space!