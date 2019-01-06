And it wasn't cheap!

Christmas might be over for another year, but now Victoria Beckham has revealed one of the gifts her husband David bought her over the festive period.

Yup, you might imagine that Becks, 43, showers his family with ultra-decadent presents like cars, ponies and maybe even a private jet – he actually opted for something slightly more low-key for his wife this year… a pair of pjs.

Showing off the nightwear on Instagram, 44-year-old Vic shared a video of herself discussing what she actually thought about her hubby’s purchase.

Standing in the floral shirt, the fashion designer tells her followers: ‘So David bought me these new pyjamas for Christmas and I can’t quite decide whether they’re good, or just a bit too spicy. I mean, this is quite a print for me.’

She then asks her fans: ‘What do you think?’

Well, before you make your mind up of the star’s new nightwear, we should probably tell you that a very similar set of pjs from designer store Eres, comes in at a whopping £800 online. Blimey!

This comes after Victoria revealed some other gifts the family bought each other this Christmas – including her kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 11, and seven-year-old Harper.

Taking to Instagram again, the former Spice Girls star shared a photo of some shiny new figure skating boots for little Harper which have funky neon pink blades.

Meanwhile, the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn also took to his social media page to thank little sister Harper for his unique present – a personalised skateboard.

Sharing a snap of the underside of the board – which features a photo of himself and Harper along with the slogan “You have swag!” – Brooklyn wrote: ‘Thank you harper xxxx.’

AW! It looks like the Beckhams were well and truly spoiled this year!