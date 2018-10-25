Vic has kept things low key in these new snaps

Victoria Beckham has been battling a load of rumours about her family life over the past few weeks.

But after jetting off to Australia for the 2018 Invictus Games, the fashion designer has been spending some much-needed quality time with husband David Beckham and their kids.

And as they continue their sight-seeing tour around Sydney, the famous brood have been spotted playing tennis in the Harbour City today.

In some photos shared on Voyager Tennis Academy’s Instagram page, Spice Girls star Victoria, 44, cut an unusually casual look in a tight black vest and black leggings.

Completing the look with a cap, the mum-of-four kept a straight face as she cuddled up next to the coach.

Meanwhile, another snap shows football star David, 43, posing in the multi-million dollar Ken Rosewall Arena with a big smile on his face.

Romeo, 16, who is a budding young tennis star, also took to Instagram with a photo of him and his dad on the court alongside the rest of the team.

Thanking the Beckhams for joining them,the Voyager Tennis Academy gushed: ‘It was an absolute pleasure having the Beckham family at Voyager Tennis Academy today! Where does Romeo Beckham get his tennis talent?! Thanks @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham you and the kids are always welcome to drop in whenever you are in Sydney!’

Meanwhile, former England star David also enjoyed a visit to the iconic Harbour Bridge yesterday with his sons Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13.

Next to a photo of the Beckham boys cuddling up at the top of the bridge, the star wrote: ‘Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today… Thank you to everyone that looked after us especially Nick our guide .. @bridgeclimb 🇦🇺.’

This comes after Posh and Becks were faced with a lot of speculation over their marriage following an interview David gave with The Sunday Project.

Apparently, former Spice Girls star Vic was left ‘in tears’ when her husband revealed marriage could be ‘hard work’ and ‘complicated’.

Well, it looks like the couple are ignoring the rumours and enjoying their time Down Under!