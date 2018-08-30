This is pretty special!

It might not quite be his birthday yet but Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse of son Romeo’s early celebrations – and they were something VERY special.

The teenager – who turns 16 on Saturday – was treated to a lavish dinner in the French Riviera last night during the family’s holiday with close friends Elton John and David Furnish, with a video filmed by Victoria showing him being presented with a glittering cake.

So far, so good.

Meanwhile the rest of the clan sang Happy Birthday to him and this was led by none other than his godfather Elton, i.e. the multi award-winning and world famous singer and musician.

Not bad, eh?

Romeo looked slightly embarrassed whilst Victoria, 44, recorded the cute moment as he was serenaded by the family as well as restaurant staff whilst his big brother Brooklyn, 19, gave him a wry smile.

Awww.

Meanwhile younger siblings Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, looked on and dad David, 43, beamed with pride as he watched from the other side of the table.

The clip has already racked up over two million views and fans were left stunned by the spectacular celebrations.

‘My gosh, imagine having a casual birthday dinner with Elton John singing to you,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘At first I thought, dang, the waiters at this restaurant have the greatest singing voices and then BAMM! Elton John appeareth! AmayyyyyyyZing!’

And one gushed: ‘CAN’T, THAT IS SO SWEET, GUYS’

Meanwhile another quipped: ‘Cake with David Beckham and Elton John…. just another boring hump day.’

It comes after Victoria and David enjoyed an outing with Elton, 71, and his husband David, 55, on a yacht earlier this week.

The couple cuddled up to Elton during the trip for a sweet photo which VB captioned: ‘We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x’

And Becks couldn’t help but gush about his long friendship with Elton in a post on his page.

‘Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish,’ he wrote.

Yep, it certainly looks like fun!