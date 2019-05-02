Vic has had a busy week

Victoria Beckham was out and about yesterday as she celebrated the launch of her pop up shop in the Birmingham Selfridges store.

The mum-of-four made sure to keep her fans updated, by sharing a string of videos from the busy day.

Taking to Instagram, 45-year-old Vic can be seen looking as chic as ever as she posed up a storm in the mirror.

Chatting to her followers, she said: ‘So today I am wearing one of my favourite trenches and I love this bottle green colour with this slit front pants in burgundy.’

After taking a trip to the famous Bullring to meet some of her fans in the city, Vic went on to explain: ‘So we’re here in Birmingham, at Selfridges in Birmingham to do a lovely customer event.’

Sharing a rare glimpse backstage, the fashion designer sat in a chair as her glam squad got to work, applying makeup and tying her hair back in a stylish bun.

‘It is good to be back in Birmingham, we are here just getting ready,’ she said, before adding: ‘In the chair in Birmingham.’

While husband David, 43, and their kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, seemingly stayed back in London, Victoria’s sister Louise Adams supported the star on her big day.

In another clip, Louise, 35, is sitting on a sofa, as her sister revealed her role for the day.

‘We’re here in Selfridges in Birmingham, my sister’s here,’ she said.

‘She’s here because she’s in charge of wine. It’s a very important job.’

The caption alongside the video also read: ‘Being in charge of wine is a very important job @louiseadams.’

Meanwhile, Vic’s hubby David decided to enjoy a slightly more low-key evening as he sat down on the sofa to watch a game of football.

The former England captain posted a short clip of the Barcelona vs. Liverpool game, while commending footie star Lionel Messi.