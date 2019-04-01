LOL!

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable glimpse into how she spent Mother’s Day over the weekend.

The busy mum-of-five might have an entire fashion empire to run, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying the special day with her youngest Harper.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 44-year-old Victoria posted a sweet photo of the seven-year-old horse riding in the sun.

Little Harper can be seen sitting on her pet wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, boots and a helmet.

‘Fun day riding with mummy x,’ Vic captioned the snap. How cute is that?

The former popstar – who also shares Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and 14-year-old Cruz with husband David, 43, – then went on to reveal the sweet card her children gave her.

Shared in another social media snap, the Spice Girls card features an animation of Victoria as well as former bandmates Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C from their heyday.

Quoting the band’s classic song, the words in the middle say: ‘Mama I love you,’ as Vic added the caption: ‘From my babies,’ along with laughing emojis.

Despite the hilarious card, there seems to be some tension among the former bandmates following a controversial interview Mel B, 43, gave on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last week.

As well as claiming she had sex with 46-year-old Geri, Mel also branded Victoria ‘a b****’ for not joining the ladies on their upcoming reunion tour.

She then continued: ‘I am sad she is not going to be there.

‘But she is busy with what she is doing with her fashion line and her family.

‘I am gutted that she is not going to be with us. But I am still going to hold that candle and hope that she will.’

Following Mel’s outburst, unsurprisingly Victoria wasn’t too happy and is desperate for Mel to stop bringing her name into it.

And insider told The Sun: ‘Victoria has made it very clear she doesn’t want to be part of the tour, and she just wants Mel to respect her wishes and stop banging on about it.’

Meanwhile, Vic’s hubby David shared an adorable tribute to his wife yesterday, praising her for being an ‘amazing mum’.

The former footballer took to Instagram with a selfie of the couple as well as a picture of his own mother Sandra.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to 2 of the best mums in the world,’ he wrote.

‘Two women that lead by example and love with everything they have… myself and my sisters are lucky and so are our beautiful children ..

‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums in this world ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49.’ AW!