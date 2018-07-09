Summer goals or what?

With the combination of a heatwave and England’s success in the World Cup, much of the country was loving life over the weekend and Victoria Beckham has revealed that hubby David celebrated in a particularly AMAZING way.

The fashion designer took a cheeky photo of a topless Becks, 43, relaxing on a huge peacock float in a swimming pool on Sunday, complete with sunglasses on and a drink in his hand. If that’s not summer goals, then we don’t know what is.

And Victoria, 44, hinted that it’s the fact that England have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia that’s put him in such a good mood, having captioned the snap: ‘He keeps telling me it’s coming home and I’m starting to believe him!! X 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿’

The picture soon racked up over one million likes and left fans in awe.

‘this is priceless 😂😂😂,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Let’s just alll take a minute 🙌’

And one added: ‘Ummmm thank you for blessing us with this.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Just like mum! Victoria Beckham reveals Harper’s AMAZING outfit on first day of summer break

Meanwhile another admirer admitted: ‘when I grow up, I wanna be David Beckham in this moment. Wine glass and all.’

LOLs, don’t we all?

It comes after David shared his support for the England squad following their quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday.

‘Here We Go… Great win , Great performance .. Confident , professional and a team that are playing for each other , playing for the manager and playing for our country…,’ the former footie star wrote on Instagram.

‘Captain performances all the way through the team…. ComeOnEngland’

Just days earlier Posh and Becks had a more personal reason to celebrate too, having marked their 19th wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner in Paris last week.

David praised Victoria – with whom he shares sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15 and Cruz, 13, and six-year-old daughter Harper – when he posted a sweet photo from the occasion.

’19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 … Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You,’ the dad-of-four captioned the picture.

Awww.