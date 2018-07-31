From Essex girl to OBE.... See her amazing transformation!
Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice burst on to the scene over 20 years ago as one fifth of the most successful girl bands of all times – The Spice Girls!
The pop group sold over 85 million albums worldwide and wowed audiences with their outrageous costumes, signature dance moves and Girl Power! motto.
In 1999 she married her now husband of 19 years, footballer, David Beckham, making them the hottest celebrity power couple in Hollywood.
After the Spice Girls split in 2000, Victoria carried on with a not-so-successful solo career and decided to turn her sights to fashion.
Starting off small, she collaborated with other designers followed by the launch of her own denim line dvb Style, a range of sunglasses and her own fragrance – Intimately Beckham.
VB by Victoria Beckham was launched in 2008 and is now worn by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood including her bestie Eva Longoria.
Over the years we’ve seen the mum-of-four transform from moody pop princess to WAG to top fashion designer who in 2017 received an OBE for her services to the fashion industry.
Victoria now runs a multi-million dollar fashion label alongside being a loving mum and loyal wife. She really does have Girl Power!
So, let’s have a look at her amazing transformation.
Victoria Beckham 1997
Twenty-years-old and full of Girl Power! This is the Posh Spice we love to remember.
Victoria Beckham 1997
The Spice Girls were known for their skimpy outfits and this one didn’t disappoint.
Victoria Beckham 2000
Walking for Maria Grachvogel during LFW in 2000. Posh reveals a new hair do.
Victoria Beckham 2000
Looking happier and healthier at the Elle Style Awards in 2000.
Victoria Beckham 2000
Who can forget this look? We bet Posh wishes she could.
Victoria Beckham 2001
Showing her inner rock chick. Luckily the lip ring was just pretend!
Victoria Beckham 2001
In 2001 Posh showed off a softer side while promoting her autobiography.
Victoria Beckham 2002
Looking more Sporty than Posh in this dressed down look, she’s trying to hide a little baby bump under her baggy zip up jacket.
Victoria Beckham 2003
2003 saw the return of the Posh Spice we know – with added hair extensions! All black everything, oversized glasses, looking moody on the FROW in Milan.
Victoria Beckham 2004
How are those straps holding her dress up?!
Victoria Beckham 2004
Not one to blend in to the background VB arrives to watch hubby David Beckham during the UEFA European Championships in 2004.
Victoria Beckham 2005
The ultimate WAG. She bares all in this plunging lime green number.
Victoria Beckham 2006
Still sporting her trademark oversized shades, Victoria starts to tone down her style so the fashion world take her seriously as a designer.
Victoria Beckham 2006
Trying out more neutral tones as she arrives for a business meeting.
Victoria Beckham 2007
The Pob. The haircut that every other women tried and failed.
Victoria Beckham 2007
Swapping her dark locks for bleach blonde, the LA lifestyle seemed to have rubbed off a bit TOO much.
Victoria Beckham 2008
During the launch of her ‘Signature’ fragrance in New York, she had us all wondering how she managed to walk in those thigh high, PVC boots that had NO HEELS!
Victoria Beckham 2010
Moving away from her usual structured outfits, she played around with her style when she started to become more respected in the fashion industry.
Victoria Beckham 2012
Wearing her own collection at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party in 2012.
Victoria Beckham 2015
Victoria went for an androgynous look for The British Fashion Awards.
Victoria Beckham 2017
Is there a style this woman can’t pull off? Even dressed down in jeans and a white tee she looks catwalk ready.
Victoria Beckham 2018
Gone are the skyscraper heels and tight clothes. Victoria Beckham wows in her own SS18 collection. Laid back and chic still with a hint of Posh Spice with her trademark hair-do and shades.
