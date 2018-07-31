From Essex girl to OBE.... See her amazing transformation!

Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice burst on to the scene over 20 years ago as one fifth of the most successful girl bands of all times – The Spice Girls!

The pop group sold over 85 million albums worldwide and wowed audiences with their outrageous costumes, signature dance moves and Girl Power! motto.

In 1999 she married her now husband of 19 years, footballer, David Beckham, making them the hottest celebrity power couple in Hollywood.

After the Spice Girls split in 2000, Victoria carried on with a not-so-successful solo career and decided to turn her sights to fashion.

Starting off small, she collaborated with other designers followed by the launch of her own denim line dvb Style, a range of sunglasses and her own fragrance – Intimately Beckham.

VB by Victoria Beckham was launched in 2008 and is now worn by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood including her bestie Eva Longoria.

Over the years we’ve seen the mum-of-four transform from moody pop princess to WAG to top fashion designer who in 2017 received an OBE for her services to the fashion industry.

Victoria now runs a multi-million dollar fashion label alongside being a loving mum and loyal wife. She really does have Girl Power!

So, let’s have a look at her amazing transformation.

Words by Leanne Carr