Victoria Beckham gives fans a glimpse of her ‘travel essentials’ – which include these VERY affordable items

Lauren Hughes

Turns out Vic’s beauty routine is not so Posh

Victoria Beckham lives up to her Spice Girls persona with some seriously expensive taste.

From couture gowns to diamond bling; she’s even been known to polish off a £2.5K bottle of vino with son Brooklyn from time to time.

So it’s a big relief to hear that when it comes to her beauty routine, it’s the affordable classics that get Vic’s vote.

Giving us a rare glimpse into her holiday must-haves, the former Spice Girl shared with her 24.5million followers on Instagram what she packs into her hand luggage before a flight.

Among luxury buys like Sarah Champan’s Liquid Facial, £38 from Space NK, was L’Oreal Paris’s bestselling hairspray Elnett, which retails at a very reasonable £3. Have you been taking beauty tips from former pal Chezza there, Vic?

We also spotted some BIODERMA Sensibio Wipes (£7). These super gentle wipes are great for those with sensitive skin.

Unfortunately for Victoria, not all her essentials will fit in that pesky airport plastic bag, but we’re glad to see that Elnett’s classic buy makes the cut.

And that’s not the only affordable beauty buy Victoria loves. On Tuesday, David Beckham’s wife shared her fave shampoo at the moment – and it’s available in Boots for just £10. She wrote alongside the snap: ‘Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters.’

She’s also professed her love for Welda Skincare time and time again, raving about their hero product; Welda Skin Food – which costs just £9.95.

‘What I love about it, is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery,’ she told Into the Gloss.

Do you suffer from dry, flaky or irritable skin? If you don’t already know about it; then let me introduce you to Welda skin food. A natural, paraben and preservative-free multi tasking balm. Welda skin food is the perfect remedy for sunburn, chapped lips, thirsty skin, dry cuticles, dull complexions… the list is endless. I even use it as a highlighter, hydrating face mask AND to keep my eyebrows in shape. There’s really not much this little green tube can’t do! Soothing ingredients include; organic chamomile, calendula and wild Pansy: known to heal and comfort, whilst super hydrators Glycerin, Sunflower Seed Oil and Sweet Almond Oil nourish and protect. The scent is light and refreshing; a gorgeous blend of lavender and sweet orange essential oils. Skin Food is the perfect accompaniment to any beach bag/handbag/ bathroom shelf! • • NB The consistency is very thick. If applying to the face, always pat into skin rather than rubbing to prevent dragging.

