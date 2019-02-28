Turns out Vic’s beauty routine is not so Posh

Victoria Beckham lives up to her Spice Girls persona with some seriously expensive taste.

Victoria Beckham lives up to her Spice Girls persona with some seriously expensive taste.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Victoria Beckham gives glimpse into hectic family life as she shares sweet videos of school run with daughter Harper

From couture gowns to diamond bling; she’s even been known to polish off a £2.5K bottle of vino with son Brooklyn from time to time.

So it’s a big relief to hear that when it comes to her beauty routine, it’s the affordable classics that get Vic’s vote.

Giving us a rare glimpse into her holiday must-haves, the former Spice Girl shared with her 24.5million followers on Instagram what she packs into her hand luggage before a flight.

Among luxury buys like Sarah Champan’s Liquid Facial, £38 from Space NK, was L’Oreal Paris’s bestselling hairspray Elnett, which retails at a very reasonable £3. Have you been taking beauty tips from former pal Chezza there, Vic?

We also spotted some BIODERMA Sensibio Wipes (£7). These super gentle wipes are great for those with sensitive skin.

Unfortunately for Victoria, not all her essentials will fit in that pesky airport plastic bag, but we’re glad to see that Elnett’s classic buy makes the cut.

And that’s not the only affordable beauty buy Victoria loves. On Tuesday, David Beckham’s wife shared her fave shampoo at the moment – and it’s available in Boots for just £10. She wrote alongside the snap: ‘Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters.’

She’s also professed her love for Welda Skincare time and time again, raving about their hero product; Welda Skin Food – which costs just £9.95.

‘What I love about it, is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery,’ she told Into the Gloss.